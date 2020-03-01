Three Killed After Goods Trains Collide in MP’s Singrauli

The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Shende said.

Intially, it appears the accident might have occurred either due to error on part of the drivers or because of some fault in signaling, he added.

Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, Indian Railway told ANI, “It is clarified that it is not an accident in Indian Railway system. Accident took place in Merry Go Round (MGR) system completely owned & operated by NTPC, Rihand. As per request of NTPC, Indian Railways is providing all support.”