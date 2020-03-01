Three Killed After Goods Trains Collide in MP’s Singrauli
Three people were killed after two goods trains collided near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early Sunday, 1 March morning, PTI reported quoting police.
The mishap took place around 4.40 am when a coal-laden train heading towards Uttar Pradesh from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh collided with an empty goods train near Ghanhari village, located around seven km from Singrauli, district additional superintendent of police Pradeep Shende told PTI.
Three bodies have been pulled out from the engine so far, the official said.
The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, Shende said.
Intially, it appears the accident might have occurred either due to error on part of the drivers or because of some fault in signaling, he added.
Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, Indian Railway told ANI, “It is clarified that it is not an accident in Indian Railway system. Accident took place in Merry Go Round (MGR) system completely owned & operated by NTPC, Rihand. As per request of NTPC, Indian Railways is providing all support.”
(With PTI and ANI inputs)
