‘Against Secular Character’: MP Cabinet Passes Anti-CAA Resolution
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday, 5 February, passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 – the CAA – and sought its abrogation, contending the new law was against the Constitution's secular character.
The resolution was passed during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Public Relations Department Minister PC Sharma told reporters.
Madhya Pradesh is currently ruled by the Congress.
Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed resolutions demanding the scrapping of the CAA.
Sharma said the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet resolution described the CAA as a law which is "against the secular character of the Indian Constitution and differentiating people on religious lines".
The CAA, passed by Parliament in December last year, endangers the "country's secular fabric and tolerant nature," the minister said.
"Secularism is the basic foundation of the Indian Constitution and which can't be changed. It is clearly mentioned in the Constitution that India is a secular country. Besides, Article 14 of the Constitution grants equality to all citizens of the country under the law," reads the resolution by the state Cabinet.
It asked the Centre to not only take back the CAA, but also clear doubts in the minds of citizens on the issue, as people across the country were protesting against it.
In response to a query, Sharma said a resolution will also be passed against the CAA in the state Assembly.
The CAA, under which non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given fast-track Indian citizenship and will not be considered illegal migrants, came into force from 10 January. It was passed by the Parliament on 11 December 2019.
