‘Against Secular Character’: MP Cabinet Passes Anti-CAA Resolution

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday, 5 February, passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 – the CAA – and sought its abrogation, contending the new law was against the Constitution's secular character.

The resolution was passed during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Public Relations Department Minister PC Sharma told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh is currently ruled by the Congress.

Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already passed resolutions demanding the scrapping of the CAA.

Sharma said the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet resolution described the CAA as a law which is "against the secular character of the Indian Constitution and differentiating people on religious lines".