Shivraj Chouhan Expands Cabinet a Month after Taking Oath as MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, 21 April, expanded the state Cabinet, nearly a month after taking oath as the chief minister for the fourth time following the fall of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as ministers, at the state Cabinet expansion ceremony in Bhopal.
The Cabinet had not been expanded since Chouhan took oath as chief minister on 23 March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Opposition Congress had been slamming Chouhan and the BJP over the absence of a council of ministers at a time when the state is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha on Monday had petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind, arguing that the Chouhan government in its current format is unconstitutional.
For the BJP, it will be a tightrope walk to accommodate six loyalists of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who had joined the BJP. All six were ministers in the erstwhile Kamal Nath government.
Besides the then six ministers, 16 other MLAs of the Congress had also resigned from the party, which eventually culminated in the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.
