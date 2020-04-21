Shivraj Chouhan Expands Cabinet a Month after Taking Oath as MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, 21 April, expanded the state Cabinet, nearly a month after taking oath as the chief minister for the fourth time following the fall of the Congress-led Kamal Nath government in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput took oath as ministers, at the state Cabinet expansion ceremony in Bhopal.

The Cabinet had not been expanded since Chouhan took oath as chief minister on 23 March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.