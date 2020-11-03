MP Bypolls: Kamal Nath Demands Repolling in 2 Seats Over Violence

“We got reports of violence at a few places away from polling booths. These incidents haven't affected polling. We are probing videos of firing and have arrested few people in one such firing incident.”Anurag Sujania, SP Morena, had earlier told ANI.

The Madhya Pradesh bypoll results will decide whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will stay in power.

After sitting Congress MLAs submitted resignations – leading to the fall of Kamal Nath-led government – 25 of the 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant. Three other seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs passed away.