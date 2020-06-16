Five people have been held for the death of a police constable Prabal Pratap Singh who was crushed under a tractor while probing black marketing of diesel in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday, 14 June.According to PTI, Riyaz Iqbal, superintendent of police, said, ”Constable Singh had gone to Patla village after getting information about a diesel black marketing racket on Sunday evening. He was run over and killed by a tractor that he tried to intercept.”Cops had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to arrest of the accused.Nayagaon police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve was reportedly suspended on Monday after he told officers that the constable was killed in road accident.A case of murder has been lodged against persons from Uttar Pradesh, including those identified as Pramod Patel and Dhanpat Patel. Nayagaon police station in charge Ashish Dhurve has been suspended for being negligent in this case and misleading officers by informing them the police constable died in a road accident.(With inputs from ANI and PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.