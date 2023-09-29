'Smells Like Curry': India-Made iPhone 15s Spark Racist Comments in China

Apple's decision to shift some of its manufacturing business to India at the expense of China has sparked a wave of degrading reactions on the latter's social media platforms.

A number of Chinese users have not only expressed doubts over the quality of the iPhones, particularly the recently released iPhone 15s, manufactured in India, but also made downright racist comments.

These comments come in the backdrop of the India-made iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models being available in the global market along with Chinese units together for the first time. India has become the second-largest assembler of iPhones worldwide, taking away a significant portion of Apple's business from China.

"Ahead of the new iPhone release on Friday, some netizens are calling for boycotting India-made iPhone 15s," a Chinese journalist wrote in the Voice of America, adding that India has become subject to misinformation campaigns and racist comments over the issue.