Lufthansa Cancels All Flights Between Germany & India Till 20 Oct

German airline Lufthansa on Tuesday, 29 September, announced that it has cancelled all planned flights between India and Germany till 20 October, due to “unexpected rejection of the airline's planned flight schedule for October by Indian authorities”.

"Lufthansa had applied for the continuation of special flights it was granted to operate until the end of September. This application process is necessary since India has so far not accepted the invitation by the German government to discuss details regarding a temporary travel agreement between both countries," Lufthansa said, according to Livemint.

“Due to the Indian government’s unexpected rejection of Lufthansa’s planned flight schedule for October, Lufthansa will now have to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India between 30 September and 20 October,” the airline wrote on Twitter.