Ludhiana Blast: Deceased Suspected To Be Bomber, CM Channi Seeks Centre's Help
One person had died and five others were injured in an explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.
A day after a fatal explosion rocked the Ludhiana District Court, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday, 24 December, said that the state government has sought the Centre's assistance in the blast case.
The chief minister indicated that he had spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah shortly after the blast took place, and that the central government has dispatched teams to Punjab in order to probe the case.
Meanwhile, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Thursday said that the preliminary investigation had indicated that the person who had died in the blast had been the perpetrator.
"The blast (in Ludhiana court) occurred at 12:22 pm, yesterday... Preliminary investigation suggests that the person who died in the blast was the handler/criminal. Forensic experts, bomb experts looking into the matter," Commissioner Bhullar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Thursday.
At least one person died, and five others were injured in an explosion at the Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. The blast reportedly took place in a public toilet on the second floor of the court complex.
Security Upped Outside Ludhiana Court, Union Ministers Pay Visit
Additional DCP BS Randhawa on Thursday said that the security has been tightened outside the court complex in Ludhiana, even as the court is running as usual. An investigation by various teams is underway, he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash paid a visit to the Ludhiana court on Thursday. They had met Ludhiana Police Commissioner Bhullar earlier on the same day.
"I've come here to give confidence to people of Punjab. I want to assure you all that state and Central governments will work together and will take strict actions against those who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab and the country," Rijiju was quoted as saying by ANI.
Meanwhile, the five people who were injured in the explosion, two women and three men, are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the city respectively.
(With inputs from ANI.)
