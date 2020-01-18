32-Year-Old Lucknow Man Kills Wife and Two Kids, Commits Suicide
(Image for representational purposes only)
(Image for representational purposes only)(Photo: The Quint)

32-Year-Old Lucknow Man Kills Wife and Two Kids, Commits Suicide

PTI
India

A 32-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife and two children on Saturday, 17 January, in Gudamba police station area in Lucknow, police said.

According to Police Commissioner of Lucknow Sujeet Pandey, Pintu, a driver by profession, smothered his wife and two children to death, and then ended his own life.

“Pintu was going through a financial crisis and was quite disturbed for some time.”
Sujeet Pandey, Police Commissioner of Lucknow

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, Pandey said.

Also Read : This World Mental Health Day, Work Towards Suicide Prevention 

Loading...
“Prima facie, Pintu first killed his wife and children. Their bodies were found on the bed. Later, he brought down the fan and used its ceiling hook to hang himself and commit suicide.”
Sujeet Pandey, Police Commissioner of Lucknow

The deceased have been identified as Pintu (32), his wife Aarti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).

Pandey said the incident took place on Saturday morning and the family's neighbors informed police about it.

Police are investigating into all aspects of the incident, he said.

Also Read : Twitter emoji to raise awareness about suicide prevention

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...