32-Year-Old Lucknow Man Kills Wife and Two Kids, Commits Suicide
A 32-year-old man committed suicide after killing his wife and two children on Saturday, 17 January, in Gudamba police station area in Lucknow, police said.
According to Police Commissioner of Lucknow Sujeet Pandey, Pintu, a driver by profession, smothered his wife and two children to death, and then ended his own life.
No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, Pandey said.
The deceased have been identified as Pintu (32), his wife Aarti (28), daughter Neha (8) and son Naitik (6).
Pandey said the incident took place on Saturday morning and the family's neighbors informed police about it.
Police are investigating into all aspects of the incident, he said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)