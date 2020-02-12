LPG Rate in Delhi Hiked by Rs 149 Per Cylinder From Today
State-owned oil marketing companies increased the rates of non-subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or cooking gas cylinders in four metros, including Delhi, on Wednesday, 12 February.
This is the sixth hike in LPG cylinder prices in the past few months.
According to state-owned Indian Oil which supplies over 30 lakh cylinders across India every day, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen to Rs 858.5 from Rs 714 on 1 January.
In Kolkata, LPG prices stands at at Rs 896, a sharp hike of Rs 149. Mumbai stands at Rs 829.5, a rise from 684.5. An LPG cylinder will cost Rs 881 in Chennai now, which is up from 734 earlier.
According to Indian Oil data, the prices of 19-kilogram cylinders were revised upwards to Rs 1,466.00 per unit in Delhi and Rs 1,540.50 in Mumbai, from Rs 1,241.00 and Rs 1,190.00 respectively.
Currently, the central government provides 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms per year on subsidised rates to each household. The consumer has to make any additional purchases at the market price.
With increase in foreign rates, GST on LPG is calculated on market price changes.
(With inputs from Business Today, NDTV Profit and Livemint)