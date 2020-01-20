Low Intensity IED, Without a Trigger, Found At Mangaluru Airport

Security agencies have recovered a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, 20 January. According to authorities, a black bag with explosives and other components of an IED were found in the bag.

The IED, however, did not have a charging mechanism and trigger operation, said CISF officials. “In other words, it had explosives, but it was not a live bomb. We suspect the explosive was silver power,” said Anil Pandey, DIG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).