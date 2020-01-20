Low Intensity IED, Without a Trigger, Found At Mangaluru Airport
Security agencies have recovered a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, 20 January. According to authorities, a black bag with explosives and other components of an IED were found in the bag.
The IED, however, did not have a charging mechanism and trigger operation, said CISF officials. “In other words, it had explosives, but it was not a live bomb. We suspect the explosive was silver power,” said Anil Pandey, DIG, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
“One very low intensity explosive has been traced. Some person kept a bag and left it unattended outside the airport, near an airlines ticketing counter. Within five minutes our men deployed outside observed this bag and we brought in the sniffer dog and other things. Then BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) was called in,” said DIG Pandey.
He added that the BDDS team identified it as low intensity IED: “It had all components of an IED, except the charge mechanism and triggering operation. Now it has been taken away by the police and disposal action will be taken.”
Mangaluru police officials have moved the IED into a bomb disposal device and it was taken away from the airport by road.
CCTV cameras have recorded footage of a man wearing a cap leaving the bag at the counter. “He is seen dropping the bag near the counter and later leaving the airport in an auto rickshaw. The local police are investigating further,” said Pandey.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha said: “We have moved the suspicious baggage to an isolated bay and the work is on. People have been evacuated from the area and we have cordoned off the area. The situation is peaceful, and the police is doing its job.”
According to police sources, the black laptop bag was dropped at the airport’s parking lot by unknown people who came in an auto rickshaw.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)