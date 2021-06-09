‘Lots of Flaws’: Bharat Biotech on Comparative Vaccine Study

Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech criticised a recently released comparative report evaluating the antibody response of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin with Serum Institute-manufactured Covishield on Wednesday, 9 June, saying that it had “lots of flaws.”

It stated that in comparison with Covaxin, Covishield shows a significantly higher seropositivity rate and antibody response against the spike protein.

In a statement to news agency ANI, Bharat Biotech said, “A recent comparative report on evaluation of immunogenicity responses to spike protein after first and second dose of Indian manufactured vaccines study had lots of flaws.”