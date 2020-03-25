Looming Crisis: Some Coronavirus Cases Have No Travel History

As many continue to argue whether India is in stage II of coronavirus outbreak or stage III, cases are emerging from different parts of the country where it is being observed that people are testing positive without any travel history.

The stage II of this deadly pandemic is when it spreads only due to local transmission, which essentially means that people test positive only after they come in contact with someone who have had travel history. Stage III is community transmission, which means source of transmission can't be traced.

The Indian government on many occasions has maintained that there is no evidence of community transmission yet. However, some of the recent cases raise some serious questions as authorities struggle to trace the actual source.