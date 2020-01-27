‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker to EU Parl Prez on CAA Resolutions
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, 27 January wrote to European Parliament President David Maria Sassoli over the resolutions moved against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in that legislature, saying that it is inappropriate for one legislature to pass judgement on another and the practice can be misused by vested interests.
"I understand that Joint Motion for Resolution has been introduced in the European Parliament on the Indian Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. This act provides for easier citizenship to those who have been subjected to religious persecution in our immediate neighbourhood," Birla said in the letter.
"As members of Inter Parliamentary Union, we should respect sovereign processes of fellow legislatures, especially in democracies," he said.
"I would urge you to consider the proposed resolution in this light, confident that none of us want to set an unhealthy precedent," he said.
