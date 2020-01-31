Lohardaga Violence: 37 Arrested After Attack on Pro-CAA Rally
As per the latest available numbers, 37 people have been arrested after violence erupted at a pro-CAA rally taken out by Hindutva groups in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga on 23 January.
After the rally turned violent on 23 January, stones were pelted and some two-wheelers were also set on fire.
A day after the protest, the Lohardaga police put out a statement saying the situation was largely peaceful.
After a week of curfew, Jharkhand’s Lohardaga police announced a relaxation of curfew for six hours in a day on 30 January. This extends from 8:30 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Police continue to conduct raids and round up more accused in the district where curfew was relaxed. Police said primary investigation has revealed that Prajapati died of a cardiac arrest caused by a septic shock from brain stem bleed, based on a report from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.
“There is 24*7 deployment of forces in all sensitive areas. The services of drones are also now being used to monitor activities in Mohalla etc.”
The district administration appealed for calm.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
