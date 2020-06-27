Swarms of locusts were reported in several parts of Gurugram district on Saturday, 27 June.Locusts were seen in Rajendra Park of sector 5, Surat Nagar, Dhanwapur, Palam Vihar, Maruti factory in sector 18, Sector 17 DLF phase 1 and many other places in old and new Gurugram.Residents of Gurugram were caught unaware by the sudden attack of locusts around 11 am.However, the district administration has claimed that it had issued guidelines for residents, urging them to stay indoors and make noises to ward them off.Residents used mikes, and loud speakers to keep locusts away from their homes. Gurugram district administration is assessing the damage due to the locusts attack.Locusts however crossed the city in one hour and headed towards South Delhi.Swarms of Locusts Attack MP Again: The Quint’s Ground Report We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.