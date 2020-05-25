The year 2020 seems to be harbouring clear signs of some of the most ominous things in human history. First a deadly global pandemic, then a cyclone and now a swarm of crop-eating locusts.As predicted by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, many central Indian states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and UP have been battling the locust attack that reportedly emerged in East Africa.Gujarat and Punjab have also been warned and have been asked to prepare for a locust attack. This has been reported as one of the worst locust attacks in 27 years and Pakistan had to declare a national emergency after the locusts hit the Punjab province destroying crops on a large scale.Corona Lockdown: No Labour to Harvest Crops, UP Farmer Ends LifeThe locusts have already destroyed crops in 18 districts of Rajasthan and almost a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh.The swarm recently made landfall in the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. It is feared that 17 more districts in the state including Aligarh, Mathura, and Jhansi will be hit in the next couple of weeks.According to the Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Department, a swarm of locusts can devour acres or a crop field in an hour.Based on the current situation, the agricultural department has issued an advisory for farmers to try and keep the pests at bay by using loud sounds through drums, banging of utensils, and shouting.The government is also looking at deploying drones, satellite tools, and sprayers at pre-identified locations near state borders.They are also deploying fire-brigade vehicles to help spray the field with chemicals. In Agra, the government has deployed 204 tractors mounted with spray guns.Experts have warned that if the locust problem is not controlled it could lead to the damage of standing Moong cereal crops subsequently causing a loss of almost Rs 8,000 crores. Not only that, if they keep spreading we can expect crop damages for cotton and chilly worth several thousand crores of rupees.These pests are also capable of inflicting damage on the nurseries of fruits and vegetables.As per multiple reports, the swarm is currently is at Bangra Magarpur in UP. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.