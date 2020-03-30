Lockdown: Telangana Govt Proposes Pay Cut Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
With dwindling revenues following the ongoing lockdown in the state, the Telangana government on Monday, 30 March decided to implement pay cut for government employees, including All India Services Officers and pensioners.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on the state's finances in the backdrop of the coronavirus lockdown and impact on the revenues.
There will be a pay cut of 60 percent in AIS officers such as IAS, IPS and IFS while it will be 50 percent in state government employees.
However, the government spared Class IV employees, outsourcing and contract employees with just 10 percent cut. The cut will be 10 percent for Class IV retired employees and for all others it will be 50 percent.
The release did not clarify when the dues will be paid.
Condemning the pay cut, the Telangana BJP, in a statement, said it was a hasty decision.
"BJP feels it is an extreme measure and unwarranted," the party said in a release
