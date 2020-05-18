The Centre, in its guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown till 31 May, has permitted the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with restrictions and subject to mutual consent between the states or Union territories involved.Intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses has also been allowed by the Centre. However, these guidelines would not apply to areas that have been designated containment zones.Moreover, the Centre has also issued “special directions” to ensure free movement of medical workers, ambulances, sanitation personnel, as well as all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks.After Centre’s Announcement, Delhi to Put Out Lockdown Plan TodayHowever, all domestic and international air travel of passengers, as well as metro rail services, will continue to remain prohibited across the country, the guidelines say.For air travel, exception has only been granted for "domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by the Home Ministry."The Centre has also specified that the states or Union territories can prohibit additional activities or impose stricter restrictions in certain zones, over and above the ones specified in the Home Ministry guidelines, "based on their assessment of the situation" and "as deemed necessary."India has entered the fourth phase of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, with significant relaxations granted across the country to restart the economy. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to over 96,100, with the death toll standing at 3,029.Lockdown Extended Till 31 May – What’s Allowed, What’s Not