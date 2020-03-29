Lockdown: Centre Suspends 2 Delhi Officers for Dereliction of Duty

The Centre on Sunday, 29 March, suspended two senior Delhi government officers and issued show-cause notices to two others for dereliction of duty during the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The two suspended Delhi government officers are the additional chief secretary (transport) and principal secretary (finance). Meanwhile, the two officers who have been issued show-cause notices are additional chief secretary (Home) and SDM, Seelampur

Officials said that the officers, prima facie, failed to implement the lockdown order issued by the Centre.

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the four Delhi government officers for serious lapses in performance, they added.