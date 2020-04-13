Lockdown Brought Untold Misery, Needs Smart Upgrade: Rahul Gandhi
A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the lockdown needs a "smart" upgrade with use of mass testing to isolate COVID-19 hotspots and by allowing businesses to reopen in other areas.
He said the 21-day nationwide lockdown has brought misery to millions of farmers, migrant labourers and daily wagers.
“The one-size-fit-all lockdown has brought untold misery and suffering to millions of farmers, migrant labourers, daily wagers and business owners. It needs a 'smart' upgrade, using mass testing to isolate virus hotspots and allowing businesses in other areas to gradually reopen," Gandhi said on Twitter.
The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)