Corona to King Kong: Kerala Local Polls Throw Up Quirky Aspirants

The upcoming local body elections in Kerala are quite interesting as there are several young hopefuls and women candidates in the fray. Some of the names among the candidates in the Kozhikode District from both the Corporation and the district panchayat are very unique for the way they have approached the election.

Kerala’s 2.71 crore eligible voters will head to the polling booths to elect their representatives to 1,199 self-governing local bodies across the state on 8, 10 and 14 December.

The elections are being conducted in three phases, and will serve as a crucial precursor to the Assembly elections next year. Nearly 22,000 wards are up for polls, 50 per cent of which have been reserved for women.