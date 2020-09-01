Loan Moratorium Extendable Up to 2 Years: Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Tuesday, 1 September, informed the Supreme Court that the moratorium on repayment of loans is extendable by up to two years, in accordance with an RBI circular.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier allowed banks and other financial institutions to offer a moratorium to all existing individual and corporate term loan borrowers for six months, until 31 August.

Appearing for the RBI and the central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that the Centre is in the process of identifying the distressed sectors to decide what kind of relief could be provided, as per the impact of the hit they have taken.

Mehta clarified that moratorium is capable of being extended as per the circular.