'Loaded With Possibilities': Sidhu Posts Photo With Harbhajan, Fuels Speculation

The Congress leader tweeted, "Picture loaded with possibilities... With Bhajji, the shining star."

Months ahead of the state Assembly elections, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu fuelled speculation on Wednesday, 15 December, by posting a photograph of himself with renowned cricketer Harbhajan Singh, captioning it as "loaded with possibilities".

The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "Picture loaded with possibilities.... With Bhajji, the shining star."

Earlier in the week, Singh had refuted rumours surrounding his involvement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the elections slated for 2022.

Responding to a tweet which claimed that former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh were eyeing a BJP ticket, Harbhajan wrote, "fake news".

However, the spinner's possible political affiliations have been a cause for speculation since the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The latest development would prove significant for the Congress, as the elections come after a prolonged turmoil in the party, with Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as the state party chief and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

As the Congress makes efforts to retain power in Punjab, the BJP will make moves to shift the political scales in their favour.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

