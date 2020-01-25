These Are the 300 Websites That Can Be Accessed By People in J&K

Fro, 25 January onwards, the government will be restoring 2G mobile internet services in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a notification by the Union Territory’s home department.

The order also says “data services shall be available on post-paid as well as pre-paid sim cards. However, access shall be limited to the 301 ‘whitelisted’ sites.”

Till now, there wasn’t a lot of clarity about which websites will be made available on the internet to the people in J&K. All we could tell was that social media applications were excluded from the list and only a slew of search engine platforms, and websites related to the banking, education, news, travel, utilities and employment sector were opened for access.