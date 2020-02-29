Lingayat Seer Threatens CM Yediyurappa to Make Aide Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa faces an imminent revolt if he does not make a ruling BJP legislator a minister soon in compliance with the wish of another Lingayat seer in the southern state.

"If Yediyurappa does not make BJP's Gulbarga South MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor a minister, I will get 10 ruling party legislators resign and reduce the government to a minority, forcing the Chief Minister to resign," said Srishaila Saranga mutt seer Deshikendra Swami at a meeting in Kalaburagi on Friday, 28 February.

Addressing a gathering of the Lingayat community, to which Revoor belongs, the seer said though he wanted Yediyurappa to complete the remaining 3-year term in office and the BJP to return to power for another 5-year term, his continuation would become untenable if the 2-time lawmaker was not made minister in next cabinet expansion.

Kalaburagi is about 575 km north of Bengaluru in the southern state.