One Dead, 3 Injured After Lightning Strikes Tree in Gurugram

A man died and three persons were injured on Friday, 12 March, in Gurugram after lightning struck a tree, under which they were standing.

The incident occurred in the evening when the men decided to take shelter under the tree at Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurugram’s Sector 82 during a spell of rain, reported NDTV.



CCTV footage captured the men standing under the tree when it starts raining. When lightning struck the tree, three of them collapsed immediately and the fourth person, fell to the ground a second later.