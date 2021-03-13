One Dead, 3 Injured After Lightning Strikes Tree in Gurugram
The incident was recorded on CCTV camera.
A man died and three persons were injured on Friday, 12 March, in Gurugram after lightning struck a tree, under which they were standing.
The incident occurred in the evening when the men decided to take shelter under the tree at Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurugram’s Sector 82 during a spell of rain, reported NDTV.
CCTV footage captured the men standing under the tree when it starts raining. When lightning struck the tree, three of them collapsed immediately and the fourth person, fell to the ground a second later.
The victims have been identified as Ramprasad, Shivdutt, and Lali from Uttar Pradesh, who were working as gardeners at the apartment complex. The other person was Anil Kumar, their supervisor.
Ramprasad was brought dead to the hospital. Two others are recovering and one is still seeking treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
(With inputs from NDTV)
