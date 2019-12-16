Lt Gen MM Naravane to Replace Bipin Rawat As Next Army Chief
Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will be replacing General Bipin Rawat the as the next Chief of Army Staff, media reports indicated on Monday, 16 December.
Lt General Naravane has been serving as the Vice Chief Army Staff, before which he was heading the Eastern Command of the Army, which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.
In his 37 years of service, Lt General Naravane has served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, reported PTI.
He has also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.
(With inputs from PTI.)
