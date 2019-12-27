‘Liar of the Year’: BJP Slams Rahul After His Comments on NPR, NRC
The BJP on Friday, 27 December, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that the National Population Register (NPR) is a “tax” on the poor and said he is the “liar of the year” for his comments which have “embarrassed” people and his Congress party.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR.
A similar exercise was undertaken in 2010 as well, he added.
‘Rahul’s Lies Embarrass Cong & the Country’
“When Gandhi was Congress president, he would say anything and speak lies all the time. Now, he is no longer president but continues to speak lies. If there were a category of ‘liar of the year’, he would be its recipient. His comments used to embarrass his family. His lies now embarrass his party and entire country,” Javadekar told reporters.
‘NRC, NPR Attack on Poor Like Demonetisation’: Rahul
Earlier, likening the NPR and NRC with demonetisation, Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are a “tax” on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.
He was talking to reporters after attending the inaugural function of the National Tribal Dance Festival.
“Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonestisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing,” he said.
He was responding to a query on the Centre's claim that the NPR has no link with NRC.
Gandhi further stated: “Poor people will have to go to officers and show their documents and give bribe. They will have to give bribe if there is a slight mistake in their names. Crores of rupees will be pulled out of the pockets of the poor and will be given to the same 15 people. This is the truth. It is an attack on the people.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Shimla on Friday hit out at the opposition Congress, accusing the party of misleading people over CAA.
He also clarified that the legislation had no provision to take away citizenship.
“The Congress and company is spreading rumours that Muslims may lose their citizenship,” said Shah, during a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to mark the second anniversary of BJP government in the state.
“I challenge Rahul that let me know if there is even a single line in the Act regarding the withdrawal of anyone's citizenship. Don't misguide and divide people over the CAA,” he added.
