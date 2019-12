‘Liar of the Year’: BJP Slams Rahul After His Comments on NPR, NRC

The BJP on Friday, 27 December, slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that the National Population Register (NPR) is a “tax” on the poor and said he is the “liar of the year” for his comments which have “embarrassed” people and his Congress party.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar accused the Congress of trying to fan instability in the country but asserted that people are with the government on the new citizenship law and NPR.