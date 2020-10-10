LeT Top Commander Zahid Nazir Bhat Killed in Pulwama Encounter
Two militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Dadura area of Pulwama district on Saturday.
LeT’s top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat, also known as Zahid Tiger, was killed in the encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
A joint team of police, Army and CRPF reportedly launched a cordon-and-search operation following inputs about the presence of militants.
Further details are awaited.
