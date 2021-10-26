'Leave Diwali Alone': On Jashn-e-Riwaaz, Bengaluru Youths Tell Tejasvi Surya

The Quint reached out to youths in Bengaluru to get their perspective on the controversy. They have a message for Surya: "Speak responsibly".

Puran Choudhary, a Bengaluru youth and journalist said, “I want to ask him, why are you not talking about unemployment issues, fuel prices, since you’re from Bengaluru, the bad roads from Bengaluru where you and I can’t even travel peacefully.”



Vasudha Kaukuntla said, “The fact that this is not the first time he has done it and he has got such a huge following from the youth of Karnataka, my question is, is he really living up to it?”

Some also asked the MP to refrain from making biased, controversial statements as he is in a position of responsibility.