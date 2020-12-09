Lead & Nickel Found in Blood of People With Mystery Illness in AP
The illness has so far claimed one life and left 556 people sick. 458 people have been discharged.
Traces of lead and nickel content has been found in the blood samples of some patients who have taken ill with a mysterious disease in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday, 8 December.
The illness has so far claimed one life and left 556 people sick. 458 people have been discharged and only 98 patients are still in hospital undergoing tests. Majority of the cases are seen in the age group between 12 and 35 years, followed by 180 cases among those above 35 years.
All complained of convulsions, nausea and fainting.
A preliminary report had been submitted by a team of experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday stated the presence of lead and nickel particulate matter in blood samples.
However, the government hospital had sent only a few samples for testing to the health experts on Monday and more were sent on Tuesday. A conclusion will be arrived upon only after those samples have been tested, reported The News Minute.
“The sample size that we sent to AIIMS was small, but their report indicates the presence of heavy metals like lead and nickel. We have sent more samples and the reports are awaited,” The Indian Express quoted Dr A V Mohan, Superintendent of Eluru Government Hospital as saying.
A scientist from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, has stated that the seizures which the patients have been experiencing indicate neurological issues, and the possibility of heavy metal contamination will be investigated, reported the daily.
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the health team to inquire on how lead and nickel particles could have got into the bodies of the people of that region and asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report,” the CM’s office statement read.
Besides medical experts who have been deployed by the World Health Organisation, a four-member National Institute of Nutrition team, a joint-team from National Institute of Virology – Pune, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and AIIMS New Delhi have also been deployed on Tuesday.
Deputy Chief Minister (Health) AKK Srinivas has said the affected people have been recovering well and there is no need to panic.
A special sanitation drive was undertaken in Eluru city and in the adjoining rural pockets and Denduluru from where the cases were reported.
(With inputs from TNM, IANS, The Indian Express and NDTV)
