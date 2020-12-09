Lead & Nickel Found in Blood of People With Mystery Illness in AP

Traces of lead and nickel content has been found in the blood samples of some patients who have taken ill with a mysterious disease in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday, 8 December.

The illness has so far claimed one life and left 556 people sick. 458 people have been discharged and only 98 patients are still in hospital undergoing tests. Majority of the cases are seen in the age group between 12 and 35 years, followed by 180 cases among those above 35 years.



All complained of convulsions, nausea and fainting.