Laxmikant Bajpai Appointed BJP's Chief Whip in RS Ahead of Monsoon Session

Bajpai is a former president of Uttar Pradesh BJP and succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla, whose term ended in the House recently.

He has also served in the UP Assembly for four terms.

Along with Bajpai, the BJP also announced its leader in the Upper House. BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House.

However, after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the party is yet to take a call on its deputy leader in the House.