‘Cops Scaring Us’: Lawyers of 2 Men ‘Killed’ in UP’s CAA-Protests

Speaking to The Quint, Suleiman’s family’s lawyer Afzal said, “Ye police humein abhi bhi dhoka de rahi hai (The police is still cheating us). Police officers Ashish Tomar, Rajesh Solani, Mohit Sharma and three others picked Suleiman up, took off his clothes and shot him. We have eyewitnesses – Hindus and Muslims – to corroborate all of this. When there is a procedure involved, how can the police blatantly not follow it?”



Adding to how this will result in prejudice in the investigation against Suleiman’s family, Afzal said: “In this case, police has their version and we have ours. But because ours is not being accepted in the FIR, we will be the accused in the case. Here the murderers, who are the police, are behaving like they are the victims. We are being seen as the accused along with the other people who have been arrested for rioting etc. How is this justice?”



Senior criminal lawyer Satish Tamta also reiterated the need for a separate FIR. "When there is a homicidal death, the police always file a separate case. This death has happened using a firearm and in no way is it an accidental death. A separate charge sheet must be filed in this case which will only happen if there is a separate FIR,” he said.