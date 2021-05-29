Tejasvi Surya, Uncle Accused of Profiteering From COVID Vaccines

Here are the excerpts from the audio clip:

Activist: I don’t know how to get this done through CoWIN. Can you help me?

AV Hospital staff: You'll have to then register through Ravi Subramanya’s office or Vasavi Hospital. They'll give a registration number, and then you can get vaccinated.

Activist: Is the vaccine being administered via MLA's office? How's it happening?

AV Hospital staff: Yes, via their office.

Activist: What is the cost?

AV Hospital staff: Rs 900.

Activist: Rs 900 is a little too much. Can the price be reduced? We are not from a well-to-do family.

AV Hospital staff: I understand. The money is going to the MLA's office and not to the hospital.

Activist: So, it's through the office that the vaccine is being administered?

AV Hospital staff: You should call them and then register. We don’t administer the vaccine dose.

Activist: Then how are you receiving the vaccines in your hospital?

AV Hospital staff: MLA’s office staff will come to the hospital and administer the vaccine. Vasavi Hospital staff administers the vaccine in our hospital.