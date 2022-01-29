Law Should Be Made Against Religious Conversions, Says AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal
"Nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong," he further said.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal proposed that a law should be made in order to regulate forcible religious conversions, but no one should be wrongly harassed.
Kejriwal addressed a public gathering in Jalandhar where he mentioned that religion is a private matter.
"A law should definitely be made against religious conversions but nobody should be wrongly harassed through this. Conversions done by scaring them is wrong," he said.
He added that everyone has a right to worship as per choice.
Several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam have enacted laws against forcible religious conversions.
The AAP national convener also promised that similar to Delhi, if AAP is voted to power in Punjab, the government will implement Mohalla clinics and doorstep delivery service in the state, according to ANI.
"We will make 16,000 clinics and renovate hospitals in Punjab. Like Delhi, Punjab too will get all the benefits."Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener
Kejriwal also promised that after AAP wins elections, there will be no new taxes imposed in the state of Punjab.
The Punjab Assembly elections will take place on 20 February, while votes will be counted on 10 March.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.