QBullet: COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise; Mild Tremors in Capital

With 31 deaths and 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday, 12 April, evening climbed to 8,447, including 764 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 7,409 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

"A total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 8,447 in India, including 764 cured/discharged, 273 deaths and 1 migrated," said the Health Department.

The highest number of positive cases of coronavirus was reported from Maharashtra at 1,761, including 127 deaths, followed by Delhi (1,069 and 19 deaths), Tamil Nadu (969 and 10 deaths) and Rajasthan (700 and 3 deaths).

So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

