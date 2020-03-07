Latest News: Three Royal Princes Detained in Saudi Arabia

11 Dead, 4 Injured in Collision Between Scorpio, Tractor
11 dead, four injured in a collision between a Scorpio vehicle and a tractor on NH-28 in Kanti Police Station area of Muzaffarpur. More details awaited.
(Source: ANI)
Saudi Arabia Detains Three Royal Princes: Reports
Saudi authorities have detained three royal family members including two senior princes, the US media reported Friday, signalling the powerful crown prince is further tightening his grip on power.
Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch's nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef were taken from their homes early Friday by royal guards after being accused of treason, the Wall Street Journal reported citing unnamed sources.
The New York Times also reported the detentions, adding that Prince Nayef's younger brother Prince Nawaf bin Nayef had also been detained.
(Source: AFP)
Trump Campaign Files Lawsuit Against CNN
The Trump Campaign has filed a defamatory lawsuit against CNN, accusing the cable news network of making false statements that the campaign "assessed the potential risks and benefits of again seeking Russia's help in 2020 and has decided to leave that option on the table".
After The New York Times and The Washington Post, this is the third lawsuit by the Trump Campaign against a major American media.
(Source: PTI)
