Latest News: ED Raids Naresh Goyal’s Residence

ED Raids Naresh Goyal's Residence
An Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway at the residence of former Chairman of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
(Source: ANI)
Fire at Storage Facility in Mumbai's Jogeshwari
Fire broke out in a storage facility in Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. At least 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire extinguishing operations are underway.
