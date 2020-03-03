Latest News: 11 Civilians Killed in Syria as Forces Re-Enter Town

Catch the latest breaking news and updates here.
US Charges 2 Chinese Nationals With Laundering Over USD 100 Million in Cryptocurrency
The US has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 million worth of cryptocurrency from an exchange of the virtual currency which was hacked.
The funds were stolen by North Korean actors in 2018.
In the two-count indictment unsealed Monday in the District of Columbia, Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong were charged with money laundering conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, the Department of Justice said.
(Source: PTI)
Erdogan Threatens Europe With 'Millions' of Migrants
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Monday that "millions" of migrants would soon head for Europe, drawing accusations from EU leaders that he is trying to pressure them into backing his incursions into Syria.
Turkey gave the green light to refugees and migrants on Friday to leave for the European Union and thousands have since massed at the Greek border, triggering fears of an influx like that which poisoned European politics in 2015.
(Source: AFP)
11 Civilians Killed in Syria as Regime Forces Re-Enter Key Town
At least 11 civilians were killed in Russian air raids on northwestern Syria Monday, a monitor said, as Syrian regime forces re-entered a key town days after losing it to rebels.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said regime forces had wrested back full control of Saraqeb.
"Regime forces with Russian air cover were able to retake complete control of the town of Saraqeb on the Damascus-Aleppo highway," it said.