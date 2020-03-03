Latest News: 11 Civilians Killed in Syria as Forces Re-Enter Town

The US has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over USD 100 million worth of cryptocurrency from an exchange of the virtual currency which was hacked.

The funds were stolen by North Korean actors in 2018.

In the two-count indictment unsealed Monday in the District of Columbia, Tian Yinyin and Li Jiadong were charged with money laundering conspiracy and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, the Department of Justice said.

(Source: PTI)