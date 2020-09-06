Live

Latest News: Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Arunachal’s Tawang

Published06 Sep 2020, 03:06 AM IST
3:05 AM, 06 Sep

Earthquake of 3.4 Magnitude Hits Arunachal's Tawang

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale, hit Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh today at 7:30 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

