Live
Latest News: Rupee Slips Below 75 Per USD Level in Early Trade
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
5 Dead, 1 Injured As Train Slams into Vehicles at Cross in Shahjahanpur, UP
Five dead and one person has been injured as a train rammed into some vehicles at manned level crossing whose gates were allegedly not closed at time of incident, reported PTI, quoting police officials.
Rupee Slips Below 75 per USD Level in Early Trade
The rupee opened on a weak note and fell below the 75 per US dollar level in early trade on Thursday, 22 April, as investors fretted over the prospects of stricter lockdown in some parts of the country amid a record surge of cases.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 22 Apr 2021, 10:57 AM IST
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!