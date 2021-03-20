Latest News: Nearly 41k COVID Cases in India

Live
Over 40k New COVID Cases Reported in India
India reports 40,953 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,15,55,284, as death toll rises by 188 to 1,59,558. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 2,88,394, while total recoveries are at 1,11,07,332.
Published: 20 Mar 2021, 8:32 AM IST
