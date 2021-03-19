Latest News: India Reports Over 39k Fresh COVID Cases, 154 Deaths
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India Reports Over 39k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 154 Deaths
India reports 39,726 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,15,14,331, as death toll rises by 154 to 1,59,370. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 2,71,282, while total recoveries are at 1,10,83,679.
NDMC Medical College, Hindu Rao Hospital Docs to Go on Mass Casual Leave Today
Delhi's NDMC Medical College and Hindu Rao Hospital doctors will go on mass casual leave on Friday, the Resident Doctors Association said. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from 22 March, in the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears to resident doctors and DNB trainees.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.