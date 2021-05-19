Live
Latest News: Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
i
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Nepal: Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes East Pokhara
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 intensity on the richter scale struck 35 km east of Pokhara in Nepal, the USGS has informed.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!