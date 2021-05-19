Live

Latest News: Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes Nepal

8:41 AM , 19 May

Nepal: Earthquake of 5.3 Magnitude Strikes East Pokhara

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 intensity on the richter scale struck 35 km east of Pokhara in Nepal, the USGS has informed.

