Latest News: Russia Detains Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.

7:58 AM , 18 Jan

PM to Perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project Today

PM Narendra Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project, via video conferencing today.

(Source: ANI)

7:58 AM , 18 Jan

Brazilian Health Regulator Approves Emergency Use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca Vaccines

Brazilian health regulator ANVISA has approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd and Britain’s AstraZeneca.

(Source: Reuters)

7:58 AM , 18 Jan

Russia Detains Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny

Police detained prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on arrival in Moscow on Sunday, 17 January, after he flew home to Russia from Germany for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, triggering a political clash with the West.

(Source: Reuters)

