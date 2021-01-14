Latest News: India Reports 16,946 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Pak Court Jails 3 Men for Vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan handed down up to two years imprisonment to three men for vandalising Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.
(Source: PTI)
India Reports 16,946 Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India reports 16,946 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total number of cases to 1,05,12,093, as the death toll rose to 1,51,727. Meanwhile, active cases stand at 2,13,603, while total discharges are at 1,01,46,763.
WHO Team of Experts Arrive in Wuhan to Probe Origins of Coronavirus
A team of experts from the World Health Organisation arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to start a highly politicised probe into the origins of the coronavirus, as China reported its first death from COVID-19 in eight months.
(Source: AFP)
J&J Vaccine on Track for March Rollout in US
Johnson & Johnson is on track to roll out its single-shot coronavirus vaccine in March, and expects to have clear data on how effective it is by the end of this month or early February, the U.S. healthcare company’s chief scientific officer said.
(Source: Reuters)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.