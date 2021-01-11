Latest News: India Reports Over 16k Fresh COVID Cases in 24 Hours
Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
Chatra Gang-Rape Survivor to Get Rs 2 Lakh as Compensation
The 50-year-old widow, who was gang-raped by three men on Thursday night at Kobna village in Huntergunj block of the district, will receive Rs 2 lakh as compensation, deputy commissioner Divyanshu Jha said on Sunday.
In her statement to the police, the woman said she was raped for demanding compensation for her goat which was hit by one of accused’s bike on Thursday night.
(Source: The Times of India)
House to Take up Resolution to Impeach Trump: Pelosi
The House will take up a resolution to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time in less than two years unless Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment this week to remove him from office, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," Pelosi said in a letter Sunday to House Democrats. "As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."
(Source: Bloomberg)
India Reports Over 16k New COVID Cases, Death Toll Reaches 1.51 Lakh
India has reported 16,311 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 161 deaths in last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry. This takes total COVID cases in the country to 1,04,66,595, while the death toll stands at 1,51,160. Meanwhile, active cases total 2,22,526 and total discharges are 1,00,92,909.
31 Teachers, Students Test COVID Positive in Odisha
Thirty-one teachers and students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Gajapati district after reopening of schools, Chief District Medical Officer Pradeep Kumar Patra said on Sunday, 10 January. Schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 in Odisha on 8 January.
(Source: ANI)
