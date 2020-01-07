Latest News: US Ambassador Ends Term in Afghanistan

Catch all the latest news updates on The Quint.
Leopard Allegedly Shot Dead in Bijnor
A leopard was allegedly shot dead by villagers after it killed a child, on Monday, 6 January. Bijnor DM R Pandey says,"Leopard was frequently attacking humans&had turned into man eater. Its carcass has been sent for post mortem. Child's family will be given an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs"
(ANI)
US Ambassador Ends Term in Afghanistan
Washington's ambassador to Afghanistan ended his term and left the country on Monday as scheduled, a State Department spokesperson told AFP, even as US-Taliban peace talks remained on hold.
John Bass, a veteran diplomat, had served in Kabul since December 2017.
(PTI)
IndiGo Flight From Bengaluru Makes Priority Landing In Mumbai Airport
A city-bound IndiGo plane from Bengaluru made a priority landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday due to a cabin pressurisation issue, a source said.
(PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)