Latest News: Netanyahu Quits Rally After Gaza Rocket Alert

Netanyahu Again Quits Rally as Rocket Alert Sounds
Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short a rally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening as he campaigned for his party's primaries the following day, public television reported.
It was the second time in recent months that rocket fire cut short one of his meetings.
"A projectile was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory and was intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system," the Israeli army said in a statement.
